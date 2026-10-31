Taika Waititi Labels ‘Klara and the Sun’ Critics as ‘Sad’

Taika Waititi has recently defended his latest film, “Klara and the Sun,” amid a flurry of poor reviews and disappointing box office performance. He took to Instagram to share a post featuring the movie’s poster alongside its audience score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, which sharply contrasts with its critic score of just 28%—marking the lowest for the acclaimed director of “Jojo Rabbit.”

Waititi’s Response to Critics

In his Instagram caption, Waititi expressed his disregard for critical reviews, stating, “I haven’t read a review of anything aimed at me or my peers in almost 15 years. But I do listen to the people.” He further reflected on the state of movie critics, remarking, “So this Halloween, let’s spare a thought for those sad lost souls who couldn’t achieve their dreams of becoming artists, and thus became critics. The same people who also hated Jojo Rabbit. Irrelevant. Out of touch. Obsolete. In the bin.”

Poor Box Office Performance

Despite his defense, the film has not found success at the box office. “Klara and the Sun” opened at a disappointing No. 15, grossing only $720,000 across 880 locations. Following the negative reviews, Sony reduced its theatrical release footprint for the movie, with critics labeling it a “calamitous” and “strained, whimsical comedy that’s ruinous.”

Jenna Ortega’s Take on Reviews

Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular android in the film, shares a similar sentiment regarding reviews. In a recent interview with Vogue, she admitted that she avoids reading reviews to prevent an overwhelming emotional response, stating, “that would send me into a psychosis of some sort.” She also refrains from checking box office numbers, preferring to keep her focus away from the commercial aspect of her work.

The Story behind “Klara and the Sun”

Based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, “Klara and the Sun” is set in a dystopian future where an outdated companion android, portrayed by Ortega, seeks to connect with her new owner, a young girl named Josie, who is facing serious health issues.