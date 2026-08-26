Mia Wasikowska's 'Agata the Writer' Grabs Attention at Venice

In an exciting development for the film industry, French sales company MMM Film Sales has secured the international rights to “Agata the Writer,” a captivating drama featuring Mia Wasikowska. The film is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, competing in the Venice Days section.

Storyline Overview

“Agata the Writer,” directed by Kuba Dorabialski, an artist and filmmaker known for his artistic approach, follows the journey of Agata, a Polish-Australian novelist. The narrative unfolds as Agata travels from Sydney to Sarajevo with the intention of writing a war novel. However, her endeavor is challenged by local residents who confront her about her motives and her connection to the historical backdrop she seeks to explore.

Thematic Depth

As Agata grapples with her creative self-doubt, an unexpected mystery arises when a series of provocative artworks begin to vanish. The film ultimately reveals that Agata’s story transcends the war narrative to delve into the quieter moments of human resilience that reside in its aftermath. Through her evolving understanding of storytelling, Agata is led to confront the complexities and responsibilities inherent in her role as a writer.

Production and Creative Vision

The team at MMM Film Sales expressed their immediate attraction to “Agata the Writer,” noting its unique voice and its insightful reflection on our engagement with history and memory. “Mia Wasikowska perfectly embodies the role of Agata, a writer returning to her home continent, seeking to understand and reconnect with the wounds of the recent past,” they stated. They commended Dorabialski for crafting a film that is both playful and thought-provoking, addressing the intricate relationship between storytelling, identity, and responsibility.

Film Origins and Background

Produced by Whitefalk Films and Produktion Productions, “Agata the Writer” receives principal production funding from Screen Australia. The film is also financed with support from Creative Australia and the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund.

Previous Works and Recognition

Alex White, known for producing “Babyteeth,” which garnered critical acclaim and won numerous awards— including the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice Film Festival—has similarly brought a wealth of experience to this project. “Babyteeth” was nominated for 13 Australian Academy (AACTA) Awards, winning nine, along with a BAFTA nomination for best director.

About the Director