Simu Liu and Allison Hsu Say 'I Do' in France

Marvel star Simu Liu has shared some joyous news: he has tied the knot with his longtime partner, Allison Hsu. After four years of dating, the couple said “I do” during a beautiful ceremony in France, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

A Celebration of Love in France

According to multiple sources, including a report from TMZ, the wedding was a heartfelt celebration surrounded by friends and family. Liu and Hsu’s commitment to each other has been evident throughout their time together, and this ceremony was the perfect way to solidify their bond.

Four Years Together

The couple’s journey began four years ago, and since then, they have shared countless memories and adventures together. Their relationship has been characterized by mutual support and encouragement, which has undoubtedly contributed to their strong connection.

Looking Forward

As Liu embarks on this new chapter of his life with Hsu, fans and followers are excited to see what the future holds for this talented actor and his devoted partner. Their wedding marks not just a celebration of their love, but also the beginning of a new journey together.