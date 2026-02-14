Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Make Elegant Appearance

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, made a dazzling appearance at the 2026 Winter Olympics, drawing attention and admiration from fans and athletes alike. As a celebrated gymnast, Simone Biles is no stranger to the Olympic spotlight, but this time, she was there to support fellow athletes from the stands. Her presence at the Milano-Cortina Games, particularly during the men’s single figure skating event, was a delightful surprise, showcasing her enthusiasm for sports beyond gymnastics.

Supporting Figure Skaters

Attending the men’s single figure skating event on February 13, Simone Biles, alongside her husband Jonathan Owens, was visibly thrilled to cheer on the competitors. The power couple watched U.S. skaters Ilia Malinin and Andrew Torgashev as they delivered impressive performances. Simone, dressed stylishly in an ivory jacket, white jeans, and matching stiletto boots, was an eye-catching presence in the crowd.

Simone even took the time to connect with athletes outside of gymnastics, capturing a memorable photo with Georgian figure skater Nika Egadze. Despite her own Olympic achievements, Simone expressed her admiration for the figure skaters’ prowess, acknowledging, “I can skate, but I cannot do anything that these athletes can do out there tonight.”

A Humble Cheerleader

Known for her humility as much as her talent, Simone Biles was eager to share her support and encouragement with the figure skaters. “I give them all the props. I’m rooting for them. I’m praying for them. I’m just super excited to watch today,” she told the audience, reflecting her genuine enthusiasm and respect for the competitors.

Jonathan Owens, an NFL safety with the Chicago Bears, accompanied Simone, further emphasizing the couple’s shared love for sports and their support for athletes across disciplines.

Celebrating Olympic Moments

The event concluded with Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov winning the gold medal, and Japanese skaters Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato securing silver and bronze, respectively. While Simone Biles might be a legend on the gymnastics floor, her appearance at the Winter Olympics highlighted her passion for the Olympic spirit and her excitement to witness other athletes achieve their dreams.

The presence of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the 2026 Winter Olympics is a testament to the couple’s love for sports and commitment to supporting athletes globally. Their enthusiasm and encouragement serve as an inspiration to many, proving that champions cheer for champions.