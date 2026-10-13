Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy's Defiant Decision for Farewell Show

Sharon Osbourne recently shared a heart-wrenching revelation regarding her husband, Ozzy Osbourne‘s, final performance with Black Sabbath. In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, she disclosed that Ozzy was advised by a team of six different doctors who warned that performing could be life-threatening. Nonetheless, Ozzy was unwavering in his desire to go on stage one last time.

A Dangerous Decision

The discussion around Ozzy’s performance, titled Back To The Beginning, emerged following his retirement from touring in 2023 due to a variety of health issues, including Parkinson’s disease. The show took place on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham, near his childhood home in Aston. It featured an impressive lineup of heavy metal icons, including Metallica, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses, Mastodon, Tool, and Gojira, coming together to celebrate Ozzy and Black Sabbath.

Medical Warnings Ignored

In her candid interview, Sharon recounted the medical professionals’ assessment, stating, “They advised us not to do the show. They said it would kill him.” After returning to England from the United States, Ozzy spent a week in the hospital where a new team of doctors evaluated his condition. Sharon recalled, “We had six different doctors and, like, a quarterback, because there were all of these specialists for the heart, for Parkinson’s, for his lungs, because of all the different things that were wrong with him.”

Ozzy’s Defiant Choice

Despite the grave warnings, Sharon revealed that Ozzy was resolute: “It’s not an option. It’s what I want. He said, ‘I know I’m dying. If I miss a few months of my life, I want to go this way. This is what I want.’” Her emotional reflections illustrated a deep understanding of his perspective, emphasizing how poignant it was for Ozzy to choose such a grand farewell. “He was very, very emotional. But you know what? It was beautiful too. It was amazing. How lucky was he to go out that way? I say he went out like a Viking,” she added.

A Lasting Legacy

In conjunction with the farewell concert, a documentary titled Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning is set for a global cinema release on October 28, showcasing the monumental event and featuring all the artists who performed. Tom Morello, the guitarist from Rage Against The Machine and musical director of the show, commented on its unprecedented nature: “There’s never been anything like that that’s happened in the history of rock and roll,” noting that Black Sabbath’s final performance took place at the “Ground Zero of where they created heavy metal.”