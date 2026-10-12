Shane Gillis Faces Backlash After SNL F-Bomb Incident

Comedian Shane Gillis found himself in hot water during his recent hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, which aired on October 10. The incident occurred during a Dr. Seuss-themed sketch that left viewers and fans buzzing.

On-Air Blunder in a Dramatic Sketch

During the sketch titled “Green Eggs and Ham,” Gillis portrayed a character named Zachary, who was adamantly trying to stop Sam-I-Am, played by Andrew Dismukes, from pressuring his father, played by Mikey Day, to eat the titular dish. The scene took a turn when Gillis, in a moment of frustration, exclaimed, “Hey! What the hell is wrong with you? My dad says he doesn’t like green eggs and ham. Drop it. Walk away.”

Realization and Apology

As the sketch progressed, Dismukes’ Sam-I-Am argued that Gillis’ character’s father “may like green eggs and ham.” Gillis responded, “Bro, it’s a non-starter.” In a slip that surprised both the audience and himself, he stated, “He said he doesn’t f–king—jeez, like ’em!” Immediately recognizing his mistake, he reacted, “Whoa, no!”

Addressing the Mistake

Following the sketch, during the show’s closing moments, Gillis took a moment to address the slip-up. He openly apologized, saying, “My thanks to Rosalía, and sorry about earlier.” This acknowledgment of his on-air blunder highlights the unpredictability that often accompanies live television.