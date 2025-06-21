Seth Rogen Reveals How ‘Gigli’ Audition Nearly Ruined Everything

In a recent appearance on *Jimmy Kimmel Live*, Seth Rogen made a humorous yet candid revelation about his audition for the infamous 2003 film *Gigli*. He suggested that his audition tape would “end my career” if it were ever made public. This admission brings a nostalgic yet critical lens to the film that infamously marked the beginning of Bennifer’s saga, while also showcasing Rogen’s growth and reflections on his early acting attempts.

Reflecting on a Humbling Experience

Over two decades after *Gigli* hit theaters, Rogen recounted his experience as an “aspiring young actor” during his audition for the role of Brian, a character with cognitive disabilities. This role eventually went to Justin Bartha, but Rogen’s memory of the audition is steeped in a mix of embarrassment and humor.

Concerns Over Sensitivity

While discussing the audition, Rogen candidly noted, “I don’t think the script was written in what, by today’s standards, would be the most sensitive portrayal of a boy with a cognitive disability.” His intention to impress the film’s “great director” Martin Brest prompted him to fully commit to a portrayal he now views with skepticism. He reflected on the state of the industry and how expectations have evolved over the years.

A Painful Yet Amusing Memory

Rogen’s anecdotes about the audition are filled with a mix of regret and levity. “I don’t think I wore a helmet in to the audition itself, but it was at play,” he chuckled. His enthusiasm at the time provided an almost cinematic vision of success. “I saw myself at the Oscars,” he added, hinting at the ambitious nature of early-career actors.

A Cautionary Tale and a Bullet Dodged

In a dramatic tone, Rogen declared, “Truthfully, if that tape was out [in] the world today, this would be the last interview you ever saw me do. Other than, like, my apology tour.” His earnest plea for the tape to be destroyed speaks volumes about the potential repercussions of past mistakes in the digital age. The film itself, which barely crossed $7 million at the box office and holds a meager 6% score on Rotten Tomatoes, serves as a testament to his close encounter with an unflattering cinematic chapter.