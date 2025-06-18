Ice-T and Brian Austin Green Star in Completed Zombie Plane

Get ready for a high-flying adventure as production wraps up on the action-packed comedy “Zombie Plane.” This film sees the onboarding of Ice-T and Brian Austin Green, adding star power to an already impressive ensemble. Featuring a slew of familiar faces like Vanilla Ice, Sophie Monk, and Chuck Norris, the movie promises a unique twist where celebrities ditch their public personas to secretly save the world. Led by Commander Chuck Norris, these unexpected heroes stand as the last line of defense against global chaos.

Star-Studded Cast Takes Flight

The filming of “Zombie Plane” unfolded on Australia’s scenic Gold Coast, where Ice-T shot pivotal scenes alongside local talent Stephen Curry and made headlines with a surprise cameo by media personality Kyle Sandilands. The film’s storyline showcases celebrities balancing their glamorous lives with clandestine missions to thwart hidden threats.

Anticipated Release and Musical Flair

With production now complete, “Zombie Plane” is set to soar into theaters later this year. While exact release dates remain under wraps, U.S. audiences can look forward to distribution by Entertainment Squad, and Australian fans will see it through Radioactive Pictures. The soundtrack, infused with musical pieces from cast members like Vanilla Ice and Ice-T, adds a rhythmic beat to the film’s fast-paced narrative.

Producer Jess Butland expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I am excited to see this high-octane thrill ride of laughs and action come to life, and I know the audience will be just as excited.”

A Collaborative Production

“Zombie Plane” signifies a groundbreaking collaboration between Radioactive Pictures of Australia and the U.S.-based Entertainment Squad. Founded by Shaked Berenson, known for hits like “Slaxx” and “Turbo Kid,” the company embraces innovative storytelling. Berenson shared his vision: “As a genre, horror has always been a powerful way to blend social commentary with outrageous entertainment. ‘Zombie Plane’ carries that torch with its absurd premise and sharp satire. We embrace the weird, the wild, and the unexpected!”

As “Zombie Plane” prepares for takeoff, fans worldwide can anticipate a wild ride that melds humor, action, and a touch of the unexpected. This cinematic journey promises more than just thrills, delivering a clever satire against a backdrop of countless twists and turns.