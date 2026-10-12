Selma Blair Involves in Flight Incident with Delta Crew

In a shocking turn of events, actress Selma Blair has found herself embroiled in legal complications following an incident on a Delta Airlines flight. The former Legally Blonde star was arrested on October 11 after allegedly attacking crew members aboard the aircraft, according to a statement from the New York Port Authority.

Details of the Incident

Following the altercation, Blair was taken into custody and subsequently transported to a hospital for evaluation. Reports indicate that two flight attendants sustained injuries during the incident, with one of them also requiring hospital treatment.

Ongoing Investigations

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is currently conducting an investigation into the occurrence. Delta Airlines has come forward to address the situation, emphasizing their strict policy against unruly or unlawful behavior. A spokesperson for the airline stated, “The safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

Medical Emergency Claimed by Representative

In the aftermath of the incident, a representative for Blair spoke to E! News, explaining that the actress “experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.” The spokesperson added that upon landing, Blair received immediate medical attention and is now in stable condition.