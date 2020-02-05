Selena Gomez Launching ‘Rare Beauty’ Makeup Line

Following in the steps of celebrities like Rihanna, Kesha as well as Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez is releasing her own make-up line this summer season!

The 27- year-old vocalist exposed the fantastic information using Instagram on Tuesday, introducing that the brand name is called RareBeauty The information comes much less than a month after Gomez launched her 3rd cd, likewise entitled Rare.

“Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!” she captioned a behind the curtain video clip from the preparation procedure. “Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share, AND I can’t wait.”

In the video clip, Gomez states that “being rare is about being comfortable in yourself.”

“I’ve stopped trying to be perfect,” she discusses. “I just want to be me.”

“I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand,” she includes. “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, alike, or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you; it’s about how you see yourself.”

The brand name included in Gomez’s message on Tuesday using their authorities Instagram account, creating, “Our mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected and less alone in the world.”

Rare Beauty will undoubtedly be offered specifically at Sephora in the UNITED STATE, Canada as well as Mexico. This consists of Sephora shops that lie inside J.C. Penney areas. The collection will certainly likewise be readily available on RareBeauty com.

“We are honored to partner exclusively with Sephora and bring Rare Beauty to Sephora and Sephora inside J.C. Penney stores throughout North America this summer. They’re passionate about bringing Selena’s message to life, a message that is aligned and in sync with Sephora’s We Belong values,” Rare Beauty Chief Executive Officer Scott Friedman cooperated a declaration with WWD. “We’ve hired talent that brings decades of beauty experience from leading prestige and professional makeup brands to execute Selena’s vision. Rare Beauty will challenge society’s definition of beauty that impacts our self-worth. It’s time to stop comparing and to start embracing our uniqueness. Everyone is different — and that’s a good thing.”

