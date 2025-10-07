Selena Gomez Cherishes Taylor Swift’s Wedding Presence

Selena Gomez recently shared a heartfelt video featuring Taylor Swift at her wedding, showcasing their enduring friendship. The pop star captioned the moment, “Blessed To Have You by My Side,” celebrating both her new chapter and Swift’s support. This touching gesture added to Gomez’s public display of admiration for Swift, further highlighting the deep bond between the two musicians.

Selena Gomez’s Wedding Celebration

Selena Gomez recently celebrated her marriage to Benny Blanco, marking the occasion by sharing special moments with her fans. Among the highlights was a series of photos and a video featuring Taylor Swift. The clip shows Swift capturing Gomez as she prepared for the ceremony, exclaiming, “Are you even serious?” These images were complemented by photos taken before and after the wedding festivities.

The post also included a screenshot of “The Fate of Ophelia,” a track from Taylor Swift’s newly released album, The Life of a Showgirl. Gomez expressed her gratitude, writing, “In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always.”

Swift’s Touching Wedding Speech

Taylor Swift took a moment during the wedding to deliver a heartfelt speech. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that she purposely avoided mentioning her own engagement, instead opting for a light-hearted approach. “I did do some light teasing about the way we used to dress in 2008,” she shared, reminiscing about the year they first met as teenagers.

A Friendship that Stood the Test of Time

Gomez and Swift’s friendship dates back to when they both dated Jonas brothers—Selena with Nick and Taylor with Joe. Over the years, their bond has grown stronger, with frequent sightings together at events and award shows. When Gomez got engaged, Swift eagerly volunteered to be her flower girl, though she didn’t fulfill that role on the wedding day.

The wedding took place on September 27 in California, surrounded by friends and family. Benny Blanco fondly described the day by posting, “i married a real life disney princess.”