Secure Your Tickets to ATEEZ’s Upcoming Fantasy Tour Now

Attention K-pop enthusiasts! ATEEZ is about to ignite the stage with their much-anticipated In Your Fantasy tour, commencing this week. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the eight-member boy group embarks on their 14-stop North American journey. If you’re eager to witness their electrifying performances, we’ve got all the details you need on how to score your ATEEZ In Your Fantasy tour tickets.

Last month, ATEEZ thrilled fans by announcing their return to the U.S. with the In Your Fantasy tour.

The North American leg will kick off in Atlanta on Thursday and journey through major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Mexico City. The tour also includes stops in less frequently visited K-pop hotspots such as Baltimore, Orlando, and Nashville. Thanks to overwhelming demand, additional shows have been added in L.A. and Orlando.

This is a follow-up to last summer’s highly successful Towards The Light: Will To Power tour. ATEEZ’s strategic partnership with AEG, through their company KQ Entertainment, continues to bolster their presence. The previous tour attracted over 200,000 attendees, showcasing the group’s skyrocketing popularity.

The group recently released their 12th EP, Golden Hour: Part 3, featuring the hit single “Lemon Drop,” which landed them a debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 69. They are set to drop a repackaged album this Friday, including a new single, “In Your Fantasy,” and solo tracks from each band member. Fans were treated to the premiere of these songs during their kick-off performance in Incheon, South Korea last weekend.

If you’re looking to secure seats for the ATEEZ In Your Fantasy tour, tickets are available through Ticketmaster and several resale platforms. You can also explore options on TicketNetwork, Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, and SeatGeek. The Hollywood Reporter provides exclusive discount codes for select sites, offering additional savings.

How to Secure Your ATEEZ In Your Fantasy Tour Tickets

When: Jul. 10, 2025 – Oct. 23, 2025

Locations: Atlanta (State Farm Arena); New York (Citi Field); Baltimore (CFG Bank Arena); Nashville (Bridgestone Arena); Orlando (Kia Center); Chicago (Wrigley Field); Tacoma, Washington (Tacoma Dome); San Jose, California (SAP Center at San Jose); L.A. (BMO Stadium); Glendale, Arizona (Desert Diamond Arena); Arlington, Texas (Globe Life Field); Mexico City (Estadio GNP Seguros), Saitama, Japan (Saitama Super Arena), Nagoya (Port Messe Nagoya), Kobe (Glion Arena Kobe)

Buy Tickets Online: TicketNetwork, Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, SeatGeek, Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster: A select number of tour tickets are still available.

TicketNetwork: Use promo codes THR150 for $150 off orders of $500+, or THR300 for $300 off $1,000+.

Vivid Seats: Group purchases earn credit for an extra ticket. Use code THR30 to save $30 on orders of $300+.

StubHub: Tickets are available now.

Ticket Liquidator: Specializes in discount tickets.

SeatGeek: New customers save $10 on $250+ orders with code HOLLYWOOD10.

Don’t miss out on seeing Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho live in action during the ATEEZ In Your Fantasy tour. Secure your tickets today and get ready for an unforgettable show!