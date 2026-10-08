Sebastian Stan Speculates on the Emotional Fallout of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

In a recent interview, Sebastian Stan, who reprises his role as the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes, in the upcoming film “Avengers: Doomsday,” admitted that he has yet to see the movie. However, he anticipates that it will be “heartbreaking” in numerous ways.

Anticipation and Nostalgia

“I haven’t seen the movie, and I don’t know how it turned out,” Stan shared during his conversation with Decider. “I’m sure it’s going to be probably heartbreaking, in a lot of ways. We’ll see who makes it to the next level.” His comments reflect a mix of anticipation and uncertainty about the film’s direction.

On set, Stan enjoyed the experience of reuniting with his fellow cast members, saying, “It was very nostalgic to look back and think about all of these years that we’ve known each other and grew up together. It’s incredible in that way. It’s been a family, and it never stops being that way.”

Character Fate and Plot Confusion

Stan’s remarks have led fans to speculate about the possible demise of beloved characters within “Avengers: Doomsday.” He is not alone in his uncertainty regarding the film’s narrative; fellow cast member Alan Cumming, returning as Nightcrawler, expressed similar confusion. In his discussion with SiriusXM, Cumming stated, “To be honest, I don’t fully understand the plot.” He also mentioned that most of his scenes were filmed on a blue screen, contributing to the mystery surrounding the film.

Behind the Scenes Insights

This confusion may stem from the co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s approach to the screenplay, which they consider a “living organism.” Joe Russo remarked to the Associated Press that, “We’re improvisation-based, rehearsal-based directors. We like to see what the actors bring to the characters, and sometimes you don’t get the actors until a few days or few weeks before you shoot them. And a lot of the time, that’s when the magic happens.”

A Long Journey in the Marvel Universe

Stan’s journey as the Winter Soldier began with his debut in “Captain America: The First Avenger” back in 2011. Since then, he has portrayed Bucky Barnes in a series of films, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”