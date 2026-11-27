Sebastian Stan, a long-time actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is defending “Thunderbolts,” despite it being one of the lowest-grossing films within the franchise. In this team-up movie, Stan reprised his role as Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, joining a cast that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and David Harbour as the Red Guardian. Together, they form the Thunderbolts, a newly introduced group in the MCU.

Thunderbolts’ Box Office Performance

Released in May 2025, “Thunderbolts” concluded its box office run with a worldwide total of $382 million, making it the fifth lowest-grossing film out of all 38 MCU titles. It trails only behind “Black Widow” ($379 million), “Captain America: The First Avenger” ($370 million), “The Incredible Hulk” ($264 million), and “The Marvels” ($206 million). This runs in stark contrast to this summer’s blockbuster, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which grossed an impressive $2.5 billion, ranking as the second-highest-grossing MCU film after “Avengers: Endgame,” which took in $2.94 billion.

Stan’s Perspective on Success

In a recent interview with “Next Best Picture,” Stan expressed his thoughts on the film’s financial performance. “I think it’s just when you’ve had a studio and you’ve had Marvel and it’s been so many years where they’ve just been knocking it out of the park, $350 million global, something like that, it just suddenly doesn’t seem that much,” he remarked. He further emphasized, “But it’s insane how much money that is.”

Despite the numbers, Stan views the project as a success, citing the significant care that went into it. “For us, it felt like a success. I know a lot of care went into that and it had more nuance to it in terms of some of the recent ones, from my point of view at least, dealing with real issues like mental health and depression and so on,” he added.

Critical Reception and Future Endeavors

“Thunderbolts” received praise from both fans and critics for its darker tone and the way it developed a cast of lesser-known characters. The film’s director, Jake Schreier, has subsequently been appointed by Marvel to direct its highly anticipated 2028 “X-Men” movie, featuring a cast that includes Sadie Sink, Adam Driver, Inde Navarrette, and Kit Connor.