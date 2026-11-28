In a heartwarming revelation, Travis Barker expressed his appreciation for the shared interests he has with his three-year-old son, Rocky Barker, whom he shares with wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer highlighted their matching taste in fashion, specifically their choice of footwear.

Matching Sneakers: A Father-Son Connection

Travis Barker recently shared insights about their shared love for Vans sneakers, revealing that both he and Rocky have the same styles. “We have a version of my black Dues Paid and a version of my white ones that are all studded out and he has ‘em too,” Barker explained in a recent interview with Complex. “And it’s his go-tos.”

Rocky’s Style Preferences

Rocky, though just a toddler, has shown a clear preference for his dad’s stylish footwear. Barker noted, “You ask him to pick any shoe in his closet—mind you, he’s 3—but he’ll say the spiked ones. ‘I want the spiked ones,’” showcasing the young boy’s admiration for the unique designs his father sports.

A Proud Stepdad