The Soul Train Awards are making a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus, rebranded and revitalized for 2026. This iconic awards show, which originally celebrated the best in soul music and culture, is back and fans are eager to tune in. Thanks to a new partnership with Spotify, the revamped ceremony promises to honor the legacy of soul music while showcasing contemporary artists.

When and Where to Watch the Soul Train Awards

The 2026 Soul Train Awards were held in Chicago, the city where the legendary Don Cornelius launched the original Soul Train in 1971. Airing on Friday, November 27, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, the awards are broadcast across multiple networks, including CBS and BET, making it accessible to a wide audience. The evening celebrated the artistic contributions of Chaka Khan, Elmiene, and Durand Bernarr, who received special awards and also performed alongside notable artists such as Lucky Daye, Kirk Franklin, Muni Long, El DeBarge, Micky Guyton, Robert Randolph, and Erykah Badu. The event was hosted by Anthony Anderson, known for his role in Black-ish.

Streaming Options for the Soul Train Awards

If you’re interested in catching the Soul Train Awards but don’t have cable, there are several options for streaming the show online for free. Here’s a quick guide to some of the best services that offer live TV streaming of the ceremony: Philo is the most affordable live TV streaming service that you can use to watch the Soul Train Awards without cable. The service carries BET in its lineup of over 70 channels, and plans start at just $25 a month. The Essential package also starts with a seven-day free trial. DirecTV carries CBS in most of its packages, including the MyNews and MySports Genre Packs and all of the Streaming TV Packages. You get a five-day trial for all plans, and pricing starts at $44.99 a month for MyNews, the cheapest package with CBS. Fubo carries BET and CBS in both of its plans, and you get a five-day free trial before paying. After the trial, plans start at $88.99 a month. CBS and BET are also included in Hulu + Live TV’s lineup of over 100 channels. Subscriptions start with a three-day trial, and the service costs $99.99 a month after that.