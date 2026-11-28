This year’s Black Friday has certainly stirred up a frenzy of enticing audio gear deals, with one offer standing out above the rest: a remarkable $100 off the latest AirPods Pro 3. At a time when headphones and tech discounts dominate the shopping landscape, this deal is hard to overlook.

Unbeatable Offer on AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3 are now available for just $149, marking a hefty 40% discount from their regular price of $249. This attractive deal can be found on major retail platforms such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Additionally, Apple is offering a special incentive: a $50 gift card with every purchase of the AirPods Pro 3. Jonathan Zavaleta/Rolling Stone

→ Built-in heart rate sensor

→ Live-translation

→ Hearing protection

Impressive Features and Performance

When it comes to performance, the AirPods Pro 3 surpass expectations, offering a suite of features that goes beyond just music playback. They incorporate a built-in heart rate sensor that is unobtrusive yet impressively accurate. Additionally, they double as hearing protection in loud environments or as a hearing aid for those with mild to moderate hearing loss.

The noise cancellation capabilities of the AirPods Pro 3 rank among the best on the market, rivaling the renowned Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. Their audio quality is exceptional, delivering a clear and neutral sound profile suitable for a variety of genres.

Control is intuitive, thanks to pinch and swipe sensors located on the stems of the earbuds. This design minimizes accidental touches and allows for easy adjustments. Apple has also enhanced ergonomics with a slightly redesigned shape, ensuring a secure fit and less protrusion. Each pair comes with a selection of five eartips for a tailored experience.

Compatibility and Other Deals

While the AirPods Pro 3 pair seamlessly with Apple devices, users may find certain features are limited when using Android. Fortunately, for those exploring alternatives, other enticing deals are available, such as discounts on Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds4 Pro.