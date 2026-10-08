Sebastian Maniscalco Speaks Out on SiriusXM Comedy Cancellation Controversy

In a week marked by significant controversy within the comedy community, celebrity comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has stepped forward to address concerns surrounding his recent takeover of a SiriusXM channel. This channel, which had long offered support to emerging stand-up comedians, has faced backlash after its replacement with content more focused on mainstream and established acts.

Maniscalco Responds to the Outcry

Maniscalco’s Comedy Radio took over SiriusXM’s Channel 99 in April, a change that shifted away from the Raw Comedy/Raw Dog channel—previously a crucial platform enabling up-and-coming comedians to gain exposure and earn royalties. The uproar peaked this week as the advocacy group Stand Up for Standup, along with prominent comedians like Patton Oswalt, Margaret Cho, and Michelle Wolf, voiced their disappointment on social media, urging Maniscalco to restore Raw Comedy to the airwaves.

In response, Maniscalco took to Instagram Stories to express his support for fellow comedians, stating, “I want to let you know I heard you, I support you, I love you. I know how hard the grind is; believe me, I’ve been there. I had nothing to do with removing the Raw Comedy from SiriusXM. That was a SiriusXM decision.”

Commitment to a Diverse Comedy Platform

Assuring his audience, Maniscalco added, “But I also wanna let you know that I’m going to work with SiriusXM to highlight a variety of different voices in stand-up comedy, from emerging to established to newcomers and everything in between.” His commitment aims to ensure a broader representation within the comedy lineup, balancing the focus on established talent with opportunities for newcomers.

The Impact of Raw Comedy’s Cancellation

The advocacy group Stand Up for Standup reflected on the implications of the channel’s cancellation, noting that comedians earned $15 in royalties for every “spin” of their set on Raw Comedy. This passive income was vital for supporting their burgeoning careers. Concerns were raised over the new channel’s content strategy, which reportedly concentrates on a smaller roster of recognized artists, leaving more than 75 percent of plays going to the top 50 acts and larger celebrity performers.

Clarification from SiriusXM

In the wake of Maniscalco’s statements, SiriusXM released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, affirming that the decision to end Raw Comedy was due to low ratings and was made prior to Maniscalco joining the lineup. The broadcaster emphasized, “While the challenges facing working comedians are bigger than any one person or decision, we remain committed, as we have for more than two decades, to making SiriusXM a place where comedians at every stage of their careers can be heard.”