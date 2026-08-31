Sculpted Cheeks Without Blush: Secrets from a Celebrity MUA

As the leaves begin to change and the chill of fall sets in, a new makeup trend is making its way to the forefront of beauty: the anti-blush. Renowned celebrity makeup artist, Allen, predicts that this trend will dominate the red carpet throughout the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

Introducing the Anti-Blush Trend

According to Allen, “Muted, anti-blush tones are my predictions for fall/winter red carpets.” These low-saturation colors are versatile, serving as both a blush and a contour in one. This dual-purpose approach offers a fresh alternative to the vibrant, bright blushes that have recently taken center stage.

The Aesthetic Balance of Anti-Blush

By embracing muted hues, the anti-blush trend adds an element of balance to makeup looks. Allen emphasizes that this shift represents a “u-turn from the trendy bright blushes we see everywhere,” allowing for a more subtle and sophisticated approach to sculpting the cheeks.

How to Embrace the Anti-Blush Shades

As we transition into the cooler months, it’s time to revisit your makeup palette. Look for dark, muted, and brown blush shades that align with this trend. These tones promise not only to enhance your features but also to harmonize with the seasonal shifts in wardrobe colors.