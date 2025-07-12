Scooter Braun Praises Bieber’s ‘Swag’ as Most Genuine Album

In a surprising endorsement, Justin Bieber‘s former manager Scooter Braun has called the singer’s latest album, “Swag,” the “most authentically Justin Bieber album to date.” Released just yesterday, “Swag” already garners attention for its candid depth and eclectic musical blend. As a key figure in Bieber’s career, Braun’s insights underscore the significance of this album for both the artist and his fans.

Scooter Braun’s Reflections on “Swag”

Just a day after its release, Braun shared his opinions on Justin Bieber’s new album, “Swag,” through an Instagram Story. Despite stepping back from music management, his ties to Bieber remain strong, prompting him to remark, “This is without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters.”

Braun has witnessed Bieber’s journey from a budding artist to global superstar over nearly two decades. He emphasized how this album represents an artist coming fully into their own. “He’s poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run,” Braun remarked, highlighting the emotional depth present throughout the album.

Highlights from the “Swag” Album

Braun pointed out “Daisies” as his favorite track from “Swag,” praising its exceptional musicality. He went so far as to describe Bieber’s voice as the “best in the world,” elevating his reputation even further.

Consisting of 21 tracks, “Swag” marks Bieber’s first studio album in four years, following the 2021 release of “Justice.” The album ventures across various genres, addressing personal themes that range from his relationship with Hailey Bieber to handling public scrutiny and exploring mental health.

Reception and Impact

“Swag” has been generally well-received, praised for its maturity and authenticity. Fans have lauded it as a bold step, with some describing it as Bieber’s “declaration of independence.” According to Def Jam, the album quickly reached the number one spot across both global and U.S. Apple Music and Spotify charts.

More than just music, “Swag” serves as a personal conversation for Bieber—to his wife, his child, his fans, and, most importantly, himself. This album represents Bieber breaking free and expressing himself fully.

The Evolution of Justin Bieber

Since Braun discovered Bieber on YouTube in 2008, he has played a pivotal role in Bieber’s rise. Despite their professional split, stemming from financial issues related to Bieber’s failed Justice world tour, Braun’s respect for Bieber’s talent remains evident. Recently, Braun transitioned to a senior advisory role at HYBE, while maintaining his influence in the entertainment industry.

Braun’s comments not only highlight the importance of “Swag” but also reflect on Bieber’s evolution as an artist and individual. For both Bieber and his fans, this album signals a new chapter of artistic expression and personal growth.