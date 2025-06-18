Scarlett Johansson Shares Heartwarming News About Son Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson recently shared some delightful insights into her family life, offering fans a glimpse into her world with husband Colin Jost and their son, Cosmo. As she discussed their musical preferences and family time, Scarlett’s candid reflections provided an endearing picture of her personal life. This update on Cosmo highlights Scarlett’s enjoyable moments off-screen, resonating with fans and followers eager for a peek into her home life.

A Musical Household

The actress, known for her iconic roles on screen, enjoys a vibrant musical backdrop at home, thanks to her son, Cosmo. During an interview with MTV UK at London’s premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth on June 17, Scarlett revealed that three-year-old Cosmo has his own favorite tunes. “I mean, my son’s favorite Chappell Roan song is H-O-T T-O G-O, ‘HOT TO GO!,'” she shared. Although initially not her top choice, the song has grown on her because of Cosmo’s enthusiasm. “I don’t know if it’s my favorite, but because he sings it, it has become my favorite,” Scarlett admitted warmly.

Family Dynamics

While Scarlett juggles her career and family life, her ability to merge the two shines through in her stories. The 40-year-old mother, who also has a daughter named Rose with her ex, Romain Dauriac, spoke about how much she enjoys music, just like her kids. “But I love it, too! I mean, who am I kidding? I listen to it like 20 times a day,” she said, emphasizing how family preferences have shaped her own tastes.

On-Set Adventures

In addition to sharing snippets about her household, Scarlett opened up about her family joining her on set. She fondly recounted the experience of having Colin and Cosmo with her during the filming of Jurassic World Rebirth. However, when filming her other new project, The Phoenician Scheme, her family opted not to tag along. This decision underscores the balancing act between personal and professional commitments that many parents can relate to.

Through these glimpses into her daily life, Scarlett Johansson paints an authentic picture of balancing her high-profile career with precious family moments. Her update on Cosmo showcases the joy and warmth that music and togetherness bring to their family dynamics.