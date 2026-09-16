Sasha Farber's Surprising Role in Dancing With the Stars Season 35

Sasha Farber is making a welcomed return to the ballroom in season 35 of Dancing With the Stars. After being left out of the main cast of professional dancers and celebrity contestants for this season, Farber is back in action, taking on a new role as a social media correspondent.

Behind the Scenes with Sasha Farber

During the premiere of season 35 on September 15, Farber teamed up with The Bachelorette‘s Kaitlyn Bristowe to provide fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes content. ABC’s official DWTS account shared on Instagram, “@sashafarber1 and @kaitlynbristowe are hanging out backstage, and they’re taking you with them!” This marks a new chapter for Farber, who is known for his impressive dance skills, having participated in 12 seasons of the popular dance competition.

A New Role for a Seasoned Dancer

Hosting duties were led by Alfonso Ribeiro, who elaborated on Farber’s role alongside Bristowe as TikTok correspondents. Together, they will share all the inside scoop and “behind-the-scenes tea” for the fans eager to get a more intimate look at the competition. Farber had previously taken on a similar role during season 34, where he collaborated with other familiar faces from the show, including Gleb Savchenko, Brandon Armstrong, and Emma Slater.

Fans Excited for His Return