Gleb Savchenko's Surprising Reaction to Season 35 Absence

Gleb Savchenko won’t be showcasing his dance moves in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. Following the announcement of the season 35 cast on September 2, fans quickly noted the absence of the well-loved dance professional, who has been a staple of the competition since joining in season 23 back in 2016. However, Savchenko assures his followers that he is doing just fine.

Savchenko’s Message to Fans

In a recent Instagram video, the 42-year-old dancer addressed his fans directly. “Guys, you can stop telling me you’re sorry,” he said, clearly wanting to ease any concerns. “I’m good.” This affirmation came along with a heartfelt message in the caption, where he expressed, “Nothing but love and gratitude for all the years in that ballroom. Excited for this next chapter—and wishing everyone an amazing season.”

Looking Ahead

Further emphasizing his positive outlook, Savchenko urged his fans to refrain from sending “sad messages,” reinforcing his commitment to moving forward. “We’re moving forward,” he stated, signaling his readiness to embrace new opportunities.

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