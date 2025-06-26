Sarah Sherman’s Emotional Reaction to SNL Paychecks Going to Gilda Radner’s Estate

In a heartfelt revelation, Sarah Sherman shared a touching connection to the late Gilda Radner, a prominent figure from the early days of “Saturday Night Live.” During her recent appearance on the “Good One” podcast by Vulture, Sherman disclosed that she learned her “SNL” checks were being sent to Gilda Radner’s estate, a revelation that triggered an emotional response as she felt an extraordinary link to the comedy legend. This unique incident not only highlights the legacy of Radner but also showcases the serendipitous moments that can occur within the entertainment industry.

A Cosmic Message from Beyond

Sarah Sherman recounted how she received an unexpected envelope in the mail that would profoundly impact her connection to Gilda Radner. “I got a giant envelope in the mail,” Sherman explained. Inside was a handwritten note from Radner’s brother revealing a surprising mix-up: “I’ve been receiving all of your residuals checks for the past few months.” This revelation overwhelmed Sherman, prompting her to say, “I started, like, hysterically sobbing, obviously.” She described the moment as if “God’s speaking to me right now” — the realization that her residual checks had indeed made their way to Radner’s estate filled her with awe.

Reaching Out to Lorne Michaels

Feeling a surge of excitement, Sherman decided to share the news with Lorne Michaels, the creator of SNL. Known for his succinct communication style, she opted to text him about this “crazy coincidence.” “Oh my God, my checks have been sent to Gilda Radner’s estate! Isn’t this like a miracle?” she recalled telling him, expressing her belief that “spirit is talking.” While she later reflected that such a message might have sounded “schizophrenic,” Michaels responded with his trademark brevity: “That’s sweet.” This interaction underscored the enduring connection between the cast members and the show’s rich history.

Charting Her Own Path

Since joining the cast in season 47, Sarah Sherman has carved out her niche on SNL with her distinctive, surreal style and eccentric characters. However, her comedic journey hasn’t been free from controversy. In April, she faced backlash when actress Aimee Lou Wood criticized Sherman’s parody of her character in “The White Lotus,” describing it as “mean” and “unfunny.” Although Sherman expressed remorse during subsequent interviews, stating that she “felt terrible” for hurting anyone’s feelings, she remains committed to her craft and eager to learn from experiences like these.

Remembering Gilda Radner

Gilda Radner holds a special place in the hearts of SNL fans, being among the very first cast members when the show launched in 1975. Known for iconic characters like Emily Litella and Roseanne Roseannadanna, Radner’s impact on the show was profound. After her departure from SNL in 1980, she continued to find success in film, often collaborating with her husband, Gene Wilder. Tragically, Radner battled ovarian cancer before her passing in 1989, yet her humor and legacy continue to resonate in the comedy world today.

In sharing the story of how she learned her “SNL” checks were being sent to Gilda Radner’s estate, Sarah Sherman not only reflects on a personal moment of revelation but also honors the memory of a trailblazer in comedy. This connection to Radner serves as a reminder of the bonds that link today’s comedians to those who paved the way before them.

Watch Sherman’s appearance on the “Good One” podcast above.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.