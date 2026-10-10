Samantha Hanratty Reveals Misty Quigley’s Surprising Beauty Secrets

Stranded in the wilderness, the characters of Showtime’s thrilling series Yellowjackets face dire circumstances, but Samantha Hanratty, who portrays Misty Quigley, imagines what beauty products would bring her character a touch of joy amid the chaos. In a recent interview, Hanratty shared the three essential beauty items Misty would have loved to have while navigating the challenges of survival.

The Frosted Lipstick That Brings Happiness

One of Misty’s standout moments in season 1 includes a heartfelt scene with her friend Jackie, where they experiment with frosted lips. Hanratty reflects on this cherished memory, suggesting that if Misty had access to Jackie’s frosted lipstick, it would surely elevate her spirits, making her “very happy to wear” it daily.

Skincare for Stressful Times

Given the rugged environment and the emotional turmoil of their predicament, skincare has never been more crucial. Hanratty mentioned the Save Your E.L.F. Hypochlorous Mist, which she feels would be beneficial for Misty under the stresses of wilderness life, stating that Misty “might be under a good amount of stress, lots of dirt, and lots of blood.” This mist could help her maintain some semblance of freshness and hydration.

A Hair Mask for Golden Girls

Misty Quigley is also known for her curly hair, which would certainly benefit from extra care. Hanratty believes that a hair mask would have been an essential survival item for Misty. “For seasons two and three, what people don’t see is that we’ve really matted the underneath part,” Hanratty recounted, highlighting that, despite the chaos, the cast’s commitment to each other’s appearance remains a small yet significant source of comfort. “There is a scene where I’m doing Shauna’s hair at one point, and I just think they really are all helping each other with their hair.”