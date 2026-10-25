Sacha Baron Cohen Announces Final Ali G Comedy Adventure

Sacha Baron Cohen, renowned for his bold and outrageous comedic persona, recently announced a significant shift in his career trajectory. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 55-year-old actor revealed that his upcoming film, Ali G: Who Iz I?, will mark his final foray into the high-risk, character-driven comedy that skyrocketed him to fame.

A New Direction for Cohen

“I want to do stuff that challenges me,” Cohen shared, expressing his departure from projects like Borat 3, which he admits would also be a significant challenge. Although he recently completed this new movie, branded as the most challenging of his career, he reassured fans that he wouldn’t be pursuing more films in the same comedic vein.

Having previously voiced his desire to step away from over-the-top comedy, Cohen decided to create this film out of concern for societal issues. He stated, “I’m terrified of where our society is headed” and views comedy as a method to comment on pressing issues.

The Motivation Behind the Madness

In his interview, Cohen emphasized the need to highlight extremism from both ends of the political spectrum while addressing the perils of virtuous violence. He mentioned, “At the end of the day, I also wanted to make the funniest film that’s ever been made.” Amidst societal turmoil fueled by conspiracy theories and misinformation, he believes that the loss of shared facts threatens democracy, making laughter a kind of therapy in turbulent times.

Cohen’s Legacy of Risky Comedy

Cohen first gained prominence with Da Ali G Show in 2000 and achieved global recognition with the 2006 release of Borat. His filmography expanded to include Bruno, The Dictator, Who is America, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, along with noteworthy roles in dramatic projects like The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Les Misérables.

The Filming Experience

Cohen characterized the making of his comedies as both demanding on the body and inherently dangerous. He recounted filming an exceptionally complex scene for his latest project—an eight-hour continuous take spanning twelve locations, featuring gunfire, medical procedures, drones, and explosions.

He detailed a warning he received from a stuntman about the risks associated with his role, which involved wearing a prosthetic head in a fat suit. Concerned for his health, Cohen consulted an endurance specialist during filming, yet several crew members experienced dehydration and had to be hospitalized.

Calculated Risks

Despite the apparent dangers, Cohen assured fans that he would never undertake a scene he believed could be life-threatening. However, he did take calculated risks, like performing a scene at a gun rights rally for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, aware of the potential for violence and feeling compelled to produce a meaningful film.