Sabrina Carpenter Joins Duran Duran for Electrifying BST Hyde Park Duet

Sabrina Carpenter teamed up with legendary band Duran Duran for a memorable performance at BST Hyde Park in London, capturing the audience’s attention with a surprise duet of "Hungry Like the Wolf." This unexpected collaboration highlighted the event and delighted fans who gathered in anticipation of her concert’s second night. The combination of Carpenter’s modern pop style with Duran Duran’s classic rock flair made for a unique musical experience that left a lasting impression.

A Night Full of Surprises

Sabrina Carpenter’s performance over the weekend at BST Hyde Park was nothing short of electric. On the second evening, she thrilled the audience by inviting Duran Duran to join her on stage. Before introducing her special guests, she engaged the crowd with a playful "howling at the moon" exercise, setting the scene for the iconic anthem "Hungry Like the Wolf." As Carpenter quipped, these howls were necessary, urging fans to "give it up" for the legendary British band.

An Unforgettable Duet

When Simon Le Bon and John Taylor of Duran Duran stepped out, the crowd erupted in applause. The band took charge of the performance, with Carpenter harmonizing and leading the second verse. The collaboration was met with enthusiasm, as both artists executed a spirited rendition of the classic hit, culminating in a chorus of wolf howls from the audience.

Carpenter’s Upcoming Endeavors

Sabrina Carpenter’s impressive summer schedule includes headlining Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3, followed by the release of her new album, Man’s Best Friend, on August 29. This project comes swiftly after her 2024 album Short n’ Sweet, currently featured in her ongoing tour. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, she expressed her eagerness to release new music: “If I’m inspired to write and make something new, I would rather do that,” she explained, emphasizing her desire to prioritize creativity over traditional album cycles.

Sabrina Carpenter’s collaboration with Duran Duran at BST Hyde Park showcased her dynamic range as an artist and her ability to connect generations of music lovers. With more exciting projects on the horizon, she’s certainly an artist to watch.