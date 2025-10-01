Ryan Seacrest’s Emotional Reaction to a $1 Million Wheel of Fortune Win

In a heartwarming episode of Wheel of Fortune that aired on September 30, Ryan Seacrest experienced an emotional moment when he awarded a contestant a million-dollar prize. This milestone marked the first time Seacrest has ever given out such a significant sum and only the fifth instance in the show’s storied history. The episode proved unforgettable not only for viewers but also for Seacrest, who was visibly moved by the occasion.

A Milestone Win on Wheel of Fortune

Christina Derevjanik emerged victorious, taking home a staggering total of $1,035,155. This achievement included a range of exciting prizes such as a “luxurious cabin retreat” in Montana and an all-expenses-paid trip to Tokyo, making it the largest amount awarded in the 42-year history of Wheel of Fortune. With the million-dollar game piece in her possession, Christina seized the opportunity in a nail-biting final round.

Celebrating an Unforgettable Victory

As the tension rose during the final round in the “Living Things” category, Christina astonished everyone by correctly guessing “Pack of Coyotes.” Her accurate answer set off a cascade of confetti and jubilation. Christina’s immediate reaction was to embrace Ryan Seacrest in a heartfelt hug, followed by an embrace with Vanna White. The atmosphere was electric as the official announcement was made, declaring her a millionaire.

Ryan Seacrest’s Emotional Moment

Amidst the celebration, Ryan Seacrest found himself overwhelmed with emotion. “I’m in tears,” he confessed to Christina and Vanna, holding up the game piece that signified the monumental win. The audience erupted in applause and cheers, amplifying the joy within the studio. “You’re a millionaire!” he enthusiastically exclaimed, reflecting the joy of the occasion.

Moments like these are rare and treasured in the world of television. This historic win on Wheel of Fortune will undoubtedly remain etched in the memories of fans, marking a significant chapter in the show’s legacy. Christina’s victory and Seacrest’s heartfelt reaction encapsulate the essence of what makes this game show beloved by many.