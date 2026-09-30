Russell Crowe and King Charles: Unexpected Common Ground Revealed

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Russell Crowe is making waves with his latest film, “Unabomber,” which premiered on Netflix on September 25. Directed by Janus Metz, the gripping narrative features Crowe as Professor Henry Murray, alongside Jacob Tremblay portraying a young Ted Kaczynski and Shailene Woodley as a fictional FBI agent named Joanne Miller.

Russell Crowe Reveals the Similarity He Shares With King Charles

In a recent interview with eTalk, Russell Crowe shared an unexpected personal detail that has intrigued fans. The conversation, partially posted on his Instagram, showcased Crowe’s enthusiasm for luxury watches, particularly a striking green Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Sport. He emphasized the importance of coordinating accessories, humorously advising viewers on “matching the signet ring” to the watch.

During the interview, Crowe reflected on a fun fact: when someone researched the watch brand, they found that it was also worn by King Charles. This delightful coincidence amused the actor, as he chuckled at the revelation. In the Instagram caption shared by eTalk, they highlighted Crowe’s excitement about showcasing his watch, even mentioning that he occasionally shares such interests on a once-secret TikTok account. The post elicited a wave of fan responses praising Crowe’s passion for watches. Comments ranged from admiration for his collection to playful nods to his iconic role in “Gladiator,” with one fan quipping, “The King of England and The Emperor of Rome.”

Russell Crowe’s Role in ‘Unabomber’

Young actor Jacob Tremblay has spoken glowingly about working with Crowe, stating, “I love learning from him. He has this really great attention to detail; he can notice a lot of things on the page that will fly over most people’s heads.” This collaboration has evidently enhanced Tremblay’s performance and deepened his appreciation for Crowe’s craft.

The storyline of “Unabomber” delves into Kaczynski’s controversial psychological experiments conducted by Professor Henry Murray. To prepare for his role, Tremblay revisited Crowe’s filmography, stating, “I went back, and I watched all of his films. All of his work is so, so good. You can never get tired of watching him.”

Director Janus Metz praised Crowe’s ability to embody complex characters, describing how he balances both charisma and darkness in his portrayal. “Russell is someone who can portray a character on screen who is extremely charismatic, yet at the same time almost demonic,” Metz stated, highlighting the attractive nuances of Crowe’s performance within the true story.