Rosalía Dazzles with En Pointe Performance on 'SNL'

Spanish superstar Rosalía captivated audiences during her recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” The singer’s choice of performance style sparked discussions among viewers, particularly her striking first number, “Reliquia,” where she stood en pointe for nearly the entirety of the four-minute song, all while delivering her signature powerful vocals.

Performance Breakdown: “Reliquia” and “Magnolias”

During “Reliquia,” Rosalía remained perfectly still, showcasing an impressive balance that led some fans to speculate about potential unseen supports. However, those acquainted with her balletic skills from her global “Lux” tour dismissed such notions as they praised her remarkable poise. The performance concluded with an energetic visual flourish as a dozen dancers joined her, creating a mesmerizing strobe effect.

Embracing the Elements in “Magnolias”

For her second performance of the night, “Magnolias,” Rosalía transitioned away from the challenging pose to embrace a different dynamic. A sudden rain shower fell throughout the performance, creating a dramatic atmosphere as her white dress became drenched and sheer, showcasing her undergarments—a visual that elicited gasps from the audience.

A Touch of Humor