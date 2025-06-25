Pedro Pascal Faces Criticism Over ‘Fantastic Four’ Role

Pedro Pascal, an actor known for his roles in major franchises, is now facing significant attention due to his casting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As he steps into the shoes of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” Pascal finds himself at the center of a heated debate among fans. This casting choice has sparked a range of opinions, with critics pointing to concerns such as his age and appearance. This article delves into the reactions surrounding Pascal’s involvement and the potential impact on the upcoming film. The main keyword for this article is “Pedro Pascal Fantastic Four casting backlash.”

Pedro Pascal is no stranger to high-profile roles in beloved series. Having made his mark as the Mandalorian in the “Star Wars” universe and earning an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Joel in HBO’s “The Last of Us,” Pascal is well-versed in managing fan expectations. However, he recently revealed that his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has generated the most contention. In a Vanity Fair cover story, Pascal discussed the critical feedback he’s received about his portrayal of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, saying he’s “more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done.” Among the critiques are claims that he’s “too old,” “not right,” and that he “needs to shave.” This awareness of the Pedro Pascal Fantastic Four casting backlash reflects the intensity of fan engagement with the Marvel franchise.

Joining Pascal in “Fantastic Four” are Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Despite the Pedro Pascal Fantastic Four casting backlash, these actors are already set to return in the 2026 film “Avengers: Doomsday,” signaling Marvel Studios’ confidence in their choice. Kirby shared her experience working with Pascal, highlighting his “immense vulnerability” on set. “He doesn’t have much armor, so he shows himself to you straight away,” she explained. This openness helps form trust and camaraderie, qualities that could translate into convincing on-screen dynamics.

“Fantastic Four” follows a lineup of Marvel releases, with the studio hopeful that “First Steps” resonates well with comic book enthusiasts. Previous releases like “Captain America: Brave New World” faced harsh critiques and commercial disappointment, while “Thunderbolts” enjoyed critical success yet failed to meet financial expectations. Joseph Quinn expressed optimism regarding the film’s potential to stand out amidst concerns of superhero fatigue. He noted the film’s unique aspects and praised the brilliance of director Matt Shakman and the script. His excitement suggests confidence that the film can rise above the Pedro Pascal Fantastic Four casting backlash and deliver something fresh to audiences.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is set to hit theaters on July 25. As anticipation builds, both supporters and critics will be eager to see how Pascal and his co-stars bring these iconic characters to life, and whether the film can overcome the challenges posed by the Pedro Pascal Fantastic Four casting backlash.