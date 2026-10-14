Rob Feeley Compares Himself to Travis Kelce in Love Is Blind Season 11

In the latest season of Love Is Blind, contestant Rob Feeley is making waves not just for his search for love but also for his bold claim about his appearance. During his interactions with potential partners in the pods, Feeley, who works in AI infrastructure sales, hinted that he bears a striking resemblance to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Rob Feeley’s Celebrity Lookalike

While chatting with his date Diana Perrone in the Oct. 14 episodes on Netflix, Rob teased, “If I f–king divulge my looks, like—” prompting Diana to respond, “I’m pretty sure we’re locked in. You can say whatever you want.” It was in this playful banter that he confidently stated, “Put it this way, I don’t think you’d be like, ‘Woah! He’s something I didn’t…’” He then referenced the show Chasing Travis, to which Diana corrected him, noting, “Catching Kelce” is the actual title of the NFL player’s dating series.

Fame and Recognition

Rob went on to admit, “People stop me in the airport, and I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m not that dude.’” At 40 years old, he seems to enjoy the attention, declaring, “I get that s–t nonstop.” It’s clear that he’s quite confident in his looks and does not shy away from comparing himself to the high-profile athlete.

Diana’s Secret Celebrity Doppelgänger

Interestingly, while Rob eagerly discussed his celebrity comparison, Diana took a more reserved stance regarding her own lookalike. Instead of making a comparison with Travis’s wife, Taylor Swift, she opted to keep her doppelgänger under wraps, leaving fans curious about her celebrity twin.