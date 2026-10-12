Riverbank Triumphs at Rio: Awards for Elza and More

In a star-studded ceremony held at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Odeon cinema, the Rio Film Festival celebrated its most outstanding films of the year, with Enock Carvalho and Matheus Farias’ acclaimed feature “The Riverbank” crowned as Best Fiction Feature Film. Following closely, Eryk Rocha’s touching documentary “Elza” took home the award for Best Documentary Feature Film.

Highlights of “The Riverbank” and “Elza”

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Recife, “The Riverbank” follows young cleaner Izaquiel, portrayed by Caique Copque, whose nocturnal quest for intimacy leads him to the captivating fisherman Jeremias, played by Ítalo Martins. Their relationship unravels in a world where escalating violence lurks around them, prompting a journey deep into the mangroves that blurs the lines between reality and myth, revealing the unseen power structures that shape their existence. This film marks the directorial debut for Carvalho and Farias, coming on the heels of Farias’s recognition at the Platino Awards for his editing work on Kleber Mendonça Filho’s “The Secret Agent.”

On the other hand, Rocha’s “Elza” serves as a poignant follow-up to his earlier success, “The Falling Sky,” which debuted to critical acclaim at Directors’ Fortnight. This documentary offers an in-depth look at the life of one of Brazil’s most celebrated singers, Elza Soares. Through rare archival footage and intimate dialogues between Soares and Rocha during the latter part of her life, the film chronicles the icon’s staggering seven-decade legacy while unveiling the complex personality behind the celebrated performer. The documentary boasts support from notable partners, including Aruac Filmes, Maria Farinha Filmes, Globo Filmes, RAI Cinema, and Gullane+.

Recognition for Brazilian Cinema

This year’s festival also honored numerous other standout Brazilian films. Notably, Gabriel Martins’s “On Behalf of My Son,” which was highlighted at the Toronto International Film Festival, Victor di Marco and Márcio Picoli’s “London,” selected for the Venice Film Festival, and Ricardo Alves Jr.’s “The French Teacher,” which premiered at San Sebastián, all secured prestigious accolades.

Distinguished Jury and Categories

The Premiére Brasil jury, led by the esteemed producer Esther García, also included Jacqueline Lyanga, co-director of programming at Berlinale; French producer Sophie Erbs; composer Flavia Tygel; and casting director Marcela Altberg. The New Trends jury was presided over by director and editor Karen Harley, along with notable figures like screenwriter Maira Oliveira and producer Dora Amorim. Additionally, the Felix Jury focused on LGBTQIA+ narratives, featuring lawyer Ericka Gavinho and cultural critic Guilherme Terri, known as Rita Von Hunty.

Complete List of Winners

Premiére Brasil

Fiction Feature Film: “The Riverbank,” dir. Enock Carvalho, Matheus Farias

Documentary Feature Film: “Elza,” dir. Eryk Rocha

Short Film: “Santo,” dir. Maria Luísa Alves

Director – Fiction: Gabriel Martins, “On Behalf of My Son”

Director – Documentary: Camila Valença, “Cão Sem Plumas”

Actor: Victor di Marco, “London”

Actress – ex aequo: Isabel Teixeira, “Diário do Fogo” and Grace Passô, “The French Teacher”

Supporting Actor: Pedro Goifman, “The French Teacher”

Supporting Actress: Renna Costa, “Artia” and Ísis Broken, for “The Riverbank”

Screenplay: “On Behalf of My Son,” Gabriel Martins

Editing – ex aequo: Cristina Amaral, Fabio Meira and Juliano Castro, “A Extraordinária Vida de Vera Valdez” and Cristiane Oliveira and Tula Anagnostopoulos, “Foi Ali Guardar o Coração na Geladeira”

Cinematography: Luciana Baseggio, “The Riverbank”

Art Direction: Ana Paula Cardoso, “Funk”

Costume Design: Samy Sill, “London”

Sound Design: Moabe Filho, Guma Farias, Daniel Turini and João Victor Coura, “The Riverbank”

Original Score: Florencia Di Concilio, “The French Teacher”

Jury Award: “O Filho da Puta,” dir. Erica Maradona, Tania Anaya, Otto Guerra and Sávio Leite

Documentary Feature – Audience Award: “Fui Olhar Você Dormir,” dir. Anna Azevedo

Fiction Feature – Audience Award: “On Behalf of My Son,” dir. Gabriel Martins

Novos Rumos (New Trends)

Feature Film: “Não Estamos Sonhando,” dir. Ulisses Arthur

Short Film: “Ondas de Silêncio,” dir. Caio J. Bonfim

Director: Thais Fujinaga, “Talismã”

Actress: Nina Prado, “O Deserto de Luiza”

Actor: Pedro Leão, “Não Estamos Sonhando”

Special Jury Award: Cas from “Um Domingo,” dir. Maíra Bühler, Rô Albuquerque

Best Feature Film – Audience Award: “O Deserto de Luiza,” dir. Alan Minas

Felix Awards (For LGBTQIA+-themed films)

Brazilian Film: “The Riverbank,” dir. Enock Carvalho, Matheus Farias

International Film: “À voix basse,” dir. Leyla Bouzid

Documentary: “Father, Father,” dir. Jake Witzenfeld

Special Jury Award: “Morfeu e Caronte,” dir. Jocimar Dias Jr, Luiz Ulian

Honorable Mention: “Elephants in the Fog,” dir. Abinash Bikram Shah

TV Globo Acquisition Award: “Maria Vitória,” dir. Mário Patrocínio

Telecine Acquisition Award: “Six Months in the Pink and Blue Building,” dir. Bruno Santamaría Razo

Foreign Correspondents Association Award: “Let Us Be,” dir. Viviane D’Avilla

Honorable Mention: “144 – Apocalipse Não,” dir. João Paulo Cuenca

FIPRESCI Award