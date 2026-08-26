Ridley Scott Confirms Ambitious Third 'Alien' Prequel Focusing on Fassbender

Ridley Scott shows no signs of slowing down, even at 88 years old. Following the release of his latest film, “The Dog Stars,” which stars Jacob Elordi and opens this Friday, the legendary director is already looking ahead to future projects. He plans to put his unique touch on a new adaptation of “Treasure Island,” featuring Hugh Jackman, and has also set his sights on a third prequel in the “Alien” franchise.

Exploring David’s Journey in the Next ‘Alien’ Prequel

The upcoming “Alien” film will revolve around Michael Fassbender’s character, David, who was introduced in “Alien: Covenant.” Scott describes this project as an opportunity for David to create a “brave new world for himself.” In a recent interview with the L.A. Times, Scott highlighted the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, saying, “AIs can go off. And if they do, it’s like a bomb.”

Scott’s Longstanding Relationship with AI in Film

Throughout his illustrious career, Scott has delved into themes surrounding artificial intelligence, with films like “Alien” and “Blade Runner” serving as platforms for these explorations. However, he noted that he has not yet incorporated AI into his filmmaking processes, stating, “I can compete with an AI without any problem making images. But it’s coming, inevitably.”

The Dangers and Dynamics of AI

In his interview, Scott posed thought-provoking questions regarding the limitations of AI, asking, “Can the AI only be as good as the information fed into it? If I say ‘Here’s a blank canvas, write me such and such,’ would that just be a melange of millions of other scripts? Probably. But the danger is it’ll pass that point and become smarter than we are.”

Acknowledging His Accomplishments