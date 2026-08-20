Revamp Your Fall Wardrobe with These 9 Men's Wearhouse Tips

As summer fades away and the chill of fall sets in, it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe. Transitioning from lightweight linen to cozy knits can be a challenge, particularly when considering the evolving trends and styles that come with the new season. If you’re looking to revamp your collection of fall essentials, Men’s Wearhouse is an ideal destination. Known for its quality and budget-friendly suiting, the retailer also boasts a vast selection of men’s clothing, from sweaters to footwear and accessories, making it your go-to spot for fall updates.
The Latest Fall Arrivals at Men’s Wearhouse
Men’s Wearhouse has recently unveiled an impressive assortment of new arrivals to help you build a fashionable fall wardrobe. Here’s a look at some standout items that can elevate your style this season.
Joseph Abboud Classic Fit Plaid Suit
This tan/blue windowpane suit from Joseph Abboud offers year-round versatility. It can seamlessly transition from office wear to holiday parties or even casual outings paired with sneakers.
Awearness Kenneth Cole Modern Fit Check Sport Coat
A good sport coat is a savvy wardrobe staple. The Awearness Kenneth Cole features a striking yet versatile throwback check design, ideal for pairing with slacks or jeans.
Awearness Kenneth Cole Slim Fit Mini Print Dress Shirt
Refresh your dress shirt collection with this light blue option. Its minimal print adds character, and a hint of stretch ensures all-day comfort.
Clarks Aldwin2 Cap Toe Mid Boot
Perfect for fall weather, these boots strike the right balance between casual and dressy, making them a versatile addition to your shoe collection.
G.H. BASS Creswell Chelsea Plain Toe Boots
For a more sophisticated boot option, check out these Chelseas. Their classic design combined with modern traction makes them a standout piece for this fall.
Awearness Kenneth Cole Merino Wool Long-Sleeve Polo Sweater
This long-sleeve knit from Awearness Kenneth Cole is perfect for replacing your standard T-shirts. Available in classic colors, it’s a stylish choice for various occasions.
Joseph Abboud Modern Fit Long Sleeve Johnny Polo
Casual yet stylish, this long-sleeve polo is great for off-duty gatherings. A versatile piece that fits well in any casual setting.
Wilke-Rodriguez Modern Fit Henley
Don’t overlook Henleys this season. Priced affordably, this option from Wilke-Rodriguez combines warmth with style.
Joseph Abboud Faux Knit Floral Tie
Ties are making a comeback, and this floral option from Joseph Abboud can add a vibrant touch to your fall suit collection.
As you prepare for the coming months, consider adding these stylish and versatile pieces from Men’s Wearhouse to your collection. Whether for work, casual outings, or special events, these selections ensure that you’ll look sharp no matter the occasion.