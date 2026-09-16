Resident Evil Reboot Aims for Record-Breaking $45 Million Opening

Movie theater operators are eagerly anticipating the release of the latest installment in the “Resident Evil” franchise, hoping it will uplift the early fall box office. The reboot of the beloved horror-comedy, directed by Zach Cregger, is projected to make between $40 million to $50 million in its domestic debut. However, with promising reviews and rave word-of-mouth, insiders are optimistic that ticket sales could even exceed $50 million, potentially reaching close to $60 million.

Franchise History and Production Details

Sony has invested $75 million in this second remake and eighth overall installment of the series, which first captivated audiences with the 2002 film starring Milla Jovovich as Alice, a covert operative battling a zombie outbreak. The original series of films grossed over $1 billion globally, establishing the franchise as one of the highest-grossing series adapted from video games. The last attempt at a reboot, “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” in 2021, faced a lukewarm reception, raking in only $42 million worldwide against a $25 million budget. This latest reboot is set to achieve one of the largest opening weekends in franchise history, easily surpassing the disappointing $5.3 million debut of “Welcome to Raccoon City.”

Director and Cast

Cregger’s previous film, “Weapons,” was a box office success, earning $270 million worldwide from a $38 million budget. Many are excited about his working relationship with Austin Abrams, who stars in the new “Resident Evil” as a medical courier facing a viral outbreak in Raccoon City. Critics have responded positively to the film, with Variety’s Owen Gleiberman highlighting that it is “different, and much better, than the other ‘Resident Evil’ movies.”

Box Office Outlook

As the only major release for the weekend, “Resident Evil” is poised to secure the No. 1 spot on domestic box office charts. In contrast, “Practical Magic 2” is attempting a comeback after a rocky start, while popular mid-summer releases such as “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey” continue to perform well.

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