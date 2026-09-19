'Resident Evil' Delivers Shocking $26 Million on First Day

As the fall season approaches, horror enthusiasts are flocking to theaters to satisfy their cravings for thrills and chills. Leading the charge is Sony’s latest addition to the iconic “Resident Evil” franchise, which premiered at the ideal moment for spook-seekers.

Record-Breaking Opening for ‘Resident Evil’

On its opening day, “Resident Evil” secured $26.3 million at the domestic box office, sweeping the competition and becoming the top new release of the Friday. By the end of the weekend, predictions suggest that it will tally approximately $55 million, marking the largest opening debut in the franchise’s history. This figure surpasses the previous record held by 2010’s “Resident Evil: Afterlife,” which opened with $26 million.

A Fresh Take on a Classic Story

Directed by Zach Cregger, who has garnered attention for his previous works, including 2022’s “Barbarian,” the film stars Austin Abrams as a medical courier navigating a deadly zombie outbreak while delivering supplies to Raccoon City General Hospital. A departure from the established characters in the video game universe, the film’s new storyline has sparked some skepticism among devoted fans. However, early reviews and audience reactions have been largely positive.

Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman acknowledged concerns regarding this reboot’s deviation from the original narrative, but praised Cregger’s version as a “sweetly executed piece of escapist trivia” with a “quirky relatability.” He contrasted it with earlier films in the franchise, calling them “hyperviolent, hyperkinetic video-game zombie sludge,” suggesting that Cregger has successfully revitalized the series.

Other Notable Releases

In the runner-up position was “Practical Magic 2,” starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, which earned an additional $3.1 million in its second week. Projections estimate the movie will collect around $10.4 million over the weekend, potentially bringing its total to $48.2 million.

Further down the list, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” continues to perform strongly, taking in another $1.53 million to enhance its staggering domestic total to $944.15 million. Universal’s “The Odyssey” amassed an additional $1.36 million, raising its overall gross to $609.8 million.

Newcomers and Animation

Vertical’s historical thriller “The Weight,” featuring Ethan Hawke, debuted in fifth place, earning approximately $1.17 million across 1,504 theaters. Estimates suggest it may finish its opening weekend with around $2.3 million. The storyline chronicles a battle-scarred veteran tasked with smuggling a fortune in gold through treacherous terrain, also starring Russell Crowe.