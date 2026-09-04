Adéla Transforms into a Cinematic Icon in 'Nicole Kidman' Video

Adéla has brought Nicole Kidman’s iconic roles to life in her new music video for the single “Nicole Kidman.” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, the video is packed with nods to some of the Oscar-winning actress’s most celebrated films, including Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge, Birth, and Babygirl, along with her memorable AMC commercial.

In a recent interview, Adéla shared the inspiration behind the song. “Somehow, I got invited to a Golden Globes event. I’ve never been in a movie, but I got all glammed up, put into a dress, had my hair done, and I looked really good. My hair was super bouncy, and my corset was so tight that I thought, ‘I feel like Nicole Kidman right now.’ I actually watched Eyes Wide Shut, and became obsessed with her. To me, she is the movie star,” she explained.

Adéla’s Musical Journey

The single “Nicole Kidman” is featured on Adéla’s debut album, Prima, which was released today. This album follows her debut EP, The Provocateur. In a statement to Rolling Stone last year, she noted, “My EP was people realizing that Adéla is a good performer and artist, but I don’t think I’ve had the chance to build a world yet. I really want to do that with the album.”

Adéla emphasized her identity as a pop artist, stating, “At the end of the day, I’m just a pop girl. I’m young, I’m going to be singing and I want to be dancing. And I want to be really honest.”

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