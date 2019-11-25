Home Fashion Red Carpet Celebrities Dresses VS Runway Models Dresses
Fashion

Red Carpet Celebrities Dresses VS Runway Models Dresses

Many celebrities choose to wear special pieces of clothing at red carpet events, to stand out and be different, and most times those outfits are created by the most famous houses of fashion. It is a well known fact that models have certain standard dimensions, while the celebrities have different body shapes or proportions. Let’s see how such stunning dresses look on the celebrities versus how they looked on runway models!

  1. Christian Dior – Jennifer LawrenceChristian Dior - Jennifer Lawrence
  2. Thierry Mugler – Kim KardashianThierry Mugler - Kim Kardashian
  3. Jean-Paul Gaultier – Kim KardashianJean Paul Gaultier - Kim Kardashian
  4. Marques Almeida – RihannaMarques Almeida - Rihanna
  5. Christian Dior – Rihanna Christian Dior - Rihanna
  6. Giambattista Valli – RihannaGiambattista Valli - Rihanna
  7. Ralph & Russo – Jennifer LopezRalph & Russo - Jennifer Lopez
  8. Zuhair Murad – Chrissy TeigenZuhair Murad - Chrissy Teigen
  9. Marc Jacobs – Rita OraMarc Jacobs - Rita Ora
  10. Oscar de la Renta – Margot RobbieOscar de la Renta - Margot Robbie
  11. Chanel – Margot RobbieChanel - Margot Robbie
  12. Balmain – Katy PerryBalmain - Katy Perry
  13. Balmain – Beyoncé

Balmain - Beyonce

