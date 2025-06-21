Rebel Wilson Dreams of Fat Amy’s Wedding in Pitch Perfect Sequel

Rebel Wilson, known for her comedic prowess and beloved role as Fat Amy in the “Pitch Perfect” films, is set to captivate audiences once again. Recently, she shared her excitement for working with Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” stunt coordinators on her new film “Bride Hard.” Meanwhile, Wilson expressed a heartfelt wish to see her iconic character walk down the aisle in a potential “Pitch Perfect 4.” Her remarks sparked interest and anticipation among fans eager for more of Fat Amy’s adventures.

Fat Amy’s Future: A Wedding in the Works?

Rebel Wilson revealed her hopes that Fat Amy will finally tie the knot in the much-anticipated “Pitch Perfect 4.” During an interview at the “Bride Hard” premiere, she expressed her desire to see this storyline unfold. “I think there should be a wedding,” Wilson remarked, hinting at a new chapter for her character. With multiple cast members now stepping into directorial roles, including Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow, there’s potential for this beloved film series to evolve creatively.

Wilson is optimistic that plans for the fourth installment will begin next year. “I’m about to direct another movie, so that keeps me busy until early next year. Hopefully, it’ll go into production next year,” she shared, highlighting the growing excitement for what could be a delightful continuation of the “Pitch Perfect” saga.

“Bride Hard”: Action and Comedy Combine

In “Bride Hard,” Rebel Wilson takes on a new kind of role, reuniting with “Pitch Perfect” co-star Anna Camp. Set as an action-comedy, the film follows Sam, a secret agent who’s forced to balance her high-stakes job with her duties as maid of honor at a destination wedding. The plot thickens when mercenaries disrupt the event, thrusting Sam into another mission.

Wilson prepared extensively for her part, spending five weeks working with the skilled stunt coordinators who choreographed for Robert Pattinson’s “Batman.” This included rigorous training and mastering nunchucks—skills that proved useful during an intense scene where she cleverly uses curling irons as weapons.

On-Screen Chemistry and Real-Life Bonds

The on-screen chemistry between Wilson and Camp is palpable, credited to their long-standing friendship. “We play a slightly different dynamic in this movie,” Wilson explained. “In ‘Pitch Perfect,’ she’s very uptight, and I’m more the wavy line. In this one, because I’m an operative, I’m more the straight line, and she’s the wavy line, playing kind of a ditzy bride. It’s good to switch our dynamics.”

Anna Camp echoed these sentiments, highlighting their seamless collaboration. “We’ve known each other for 14 years, and we have an amazing dialogue together,” Camp said. Their camaraderie allowed them to improvise effectively, especially in scenes affected by the writer’s strike.

Wilson is not just looking forward to her character’s potential wedding in “Pitch Perfect 4” but is also eager to explore more personal growth for Fat Amy. As she continues to captivate audiences, her enthusiasm for storytelling remains evident, ensuring fans have much to look forward to in her upcoming projects.