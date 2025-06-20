James Gunn Criticizes Outrage Over ‘The Batman 2’ Delay

James Gunn, known for his candid communication style, has recently addressed the controversy surrounding the delay of “The Batman 2.” Despite rampant speculation on social media, Gunn insists that the project remains a significant priority for DC Studios. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he expressed his frustration with the backlash over the sequel’s timeline, urging fans to be patient and respect director Matt Reeves’ creative process.

Emphasizing Creative Freedom

In discussing “The Batman 2,” James Gunn emphasized the importance of allowing Matt Reeves the time he needs to craft a quality script. Gunn stated, “Listen, we’re supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it.” He urged the public to give Reeves the necessary space to work without undue pressure, remarking, “He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does.”

Guarding Against Industry Missteps

Gunn has been vocal about his refusal to commence production on any DC Studios film without a completed screenplay. He believes that rushing projects is detrimental, saying, “The No. 1 reason the film industry is dying is because people are making movies without a finished screenplay.” The delay of “The Batman 2” to October 2027 has been met with impatience, but Gunn highlighted that extended gaps between sequels are not uncommon in Hollywood.

Challenges of Misinformation

Addressing the spread of false rumors, Gunn shared his decision to step back from constant fact-checking on social media. “I’ve kind of quit because it just happens so often,” he noted, referring to the pervasive misinformation surrounding his projects. By reducing his engagement, Gunn aims to avoid inadvertently boosting the visibility of misleading narratives.

As anticipation builds for ongoing projects, including Gunn’s upcoming “Superman” set to hit theaters on July 11, the focus remains on crafting films with integrity. With “The Batman 2” still a priority, Gunn’s call for patience and understanding underscores a commitment to high-quality storytelling at DC Studios.