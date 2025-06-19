Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey Shine at Red Carpet Debut

Anna Camp’s new romance with Jade Whipkey has officially hit the spotlight. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of “Bride Hard” on June 18, captivating fans and media alike. This high-profile appearance follows their recent social media announcement, marking a new chapter in Camp’s personal life. Here’s everything you need to know about the “You” actress and her relationship with Jade Whipkey.

Red Carpet Debut in Style

Anna Camp, known for her role in “Pitch Perfect,” and her girlfriend, Jade Whipkey, turned heads with their stylish entrance. Camp opted for a seafoam green column dress embellished with sequins, enhancing her mermaid-like appearance with slicked-back blonde hair. Jade Whipkey chose an oversized grey suit paired with white sneakers, adding a relaxed and modern twist to their ensemble. The premiere at the DGA Theater Complex was a celebration not just of the film, but of the duo’s blossoming romance.

A Partnership Beyond The Red Carpet

Jade Whipkey, a talented set designer and stylist, has shown unwavering support for Anna Camp both publicly and privately. Sharing moments from the “Bride Hard” screening, Whipkey invited fans to “Go watch” the film. Their relationship, which became public in May, has quickly captured the attention of fans who appreciate their genuine connection and mutual support.

Looking Back and Moving Forward

The red carpet appearance is a significant milestone following Anna Camp’s past marriage to “Pitch Perfect” co-star Skylar Astin, from whom she divorced in 2019. The romance with Whipkey promises a fresh start for Camp, who has described her partner’s smile as a poem and her laugh as music in various heartfelt messages. Their intimate moments, like a wine-filled “date night,” have further endeared the couple to fans.

Anna Camp and Jade Whipkey’s public debut is more than just another celebrity romance story; it’s a testament to new beginnings, creative synergy, and shared journeys. As they continue to inspire fans with their partnership, the anticipation for their next chapter grows, both on and off the red carpet.