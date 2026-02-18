Raye Expresses Disappointment Over Ticketmaster Error at Concert

In an unforeseen turn of events, music fans faced disappointment during Raye‘s concert in Paris when a Ticketmaster glitch left 65 ticket holders outside the venue. The incident, which took place at Accor Arena, has sparked conversations around ticketing issues in the live music industry. As fans eagerly awaited a memorable evening, the Ticketmaster blunder served as an unfortunate barrier, highlighting ongoing challenges in ticket sales.

## Raye’s Disappointment

During her performance in Paris on February 15, a glitch in Ticketmaster’s system left 65 fans stranded outside the venue, despite holding valid tickets. The incident prompted an immediate response from Raye, who expressed her disappointment on social media. She stated, “I am completely devastated for the 65 ticket holders who were turned down from entering our Paris show on Sunday night.” This Ticketmaster mistake, described as a “system error,” caused unprocessed ticket validations, disappointing both fans and the artist.

## Attempting to Make Amends

Raye took swift action to address the Ticketmaster blunder, although it was beyond her control. She assured affected fans that they received refunds and additional compensation. “Everyone affected was refunded and given a voucher from Ticketmaster,” she wrote, also offering complimentary tickets to future shows and a signed vinyl for those impacted. Her gesture aimed to alleviate some of the frustration and disappointment caused by the evening’s events.

## Broader Industry Criticism

This Ticketmaster blunder echoes broader dissatisfaction within the live music industry. In November, singer Olivia Dean criticized Ticketmaster for exorbitant resale ticket prices. Her sentiments were clear: “Live music should be affordable and accessible.” She urged for reforms in ticketing practices to ensure a fairer system for fans.

## Industry-Wide Implications

The Ticketmaster blunder not only affected Raye’s fans but also emphasized wider issues with ticket sales in the entertainment industry. With previous legal actions against Live Nation and Ticketmaster for allegedly enabling scalpers, the need for more robust and consumer-friendly ticketing processes is evident. Concertgoers and artists alike are calling for better accountability and fairer access to live events, as mishaps like these can dampen the enthusiasm for live performances.