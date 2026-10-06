Raven-Symoné Reflects on Her Early Breast Reduction Decision

Raven-Symoné is reflecting on her past choices, particularly her experience with plastic surgery during her teenage years. The former Disney Channel star recently shared her thoughts on a breast reduction procedure she underwent before she had fully matured, expressing regret over the timing and the pressure she felt from those around her.

Regret Over Early Surgery Decisions

In a candid conversation on the Allure Perspectives podcast, the 40-year-old actress admitted that she wished she had been stronger in her decision-making at the time. “I should have done it after puberty,” she remarked. “I mean, they still look good, but it was hastily done.”

A Child’s Confidence and Adult Reflection

Raven-Symoné revealed that her younger self was quite comfortable with her natural body, stating, “Oh girl, I got into anything! I was first in line.” With a light-hearted touch, she added, “Push these little babies up, they get you anywhere,” referencing her triple D breasts. However, she now sees her decision in a different light. “Yes, [it’s a regret] because I was too young,” she confessed.

Finding Comfort in Her Own Skin