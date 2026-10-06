Raven-Symoné Reflects on Her Early Breast Reduction Decision

Raven-Symoné is reflecting on her past choices, particularly her experience with plastic surgery during her teenage years. The former Disney Channel star recently shared her thoughts on a breast reduction procedure she underwent before she had fully matured, expressing regret over the timing and the pressure she felt from those around her.
Regret Over Early Surgery Decisions
In a candid conversation on the Allure Perspectives podcast, the 40-year-old actress admitted that she wished she had been stronger in her decision-making at the time. “I should have done it after puberty,” she remarked. “I mean, they still look good, but it was hastily done.”
A Child’s Confidence and Adult Reflection
Raven-Symoné revealed that her younger self was quite comfortable with her natural body, stating, “Oh girl, I got into anything! I was first in line.” With a light-hearted touch, she added, “Push these little babies up, they get you anywhere,” referencing her triple D breasts. However, she now sees her decision in a different light. “Yes, [it’s a regret] because I was too young,” she confessed.
Finding Comfort in Her Own Skin
Despite her earlier challenges regarding body image, Raven-Symoné has made significant progress in her self-acceptance. She noted that she is around “80 percent comfortable in her own skin,” a remarkable increase from just “10 percent back in the day” when she was at the peak of her Disney Channel fame. “Me and my chest have conversations on the regular,” she humorously added, indicating her journey toward embracing her body.