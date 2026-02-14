Rajpal Yadav’s Fee Increased After Cheque Bounce Controversy

In a remarkable show of support, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is stepping up for actor Rajpal Yadav amidst a troubling Rs 9 crores cheque bounce case that has led to Yadav’s incarceration at Tihar Jail. The seasoned director has announced plans to arrange a higher fee for Yadav as he navigates this challenging financial and legal landscape, highlighting the complexities of their long-standing relationship in Bollywood. With Priyadarshan’s intervention, the actor might finally see some relief during this difficult period.

Priyadarshan’s Support Amid Legal Troubles

Priyadarshan has taken a proactive stance to assist Rajpal Yadav, who faces legal challenges due to a cheque bounce case involving a substantial sum. Speaking with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan disclosed that he has urged the producers of his upcoming film to enhance Yadav’s remuneration. Given the actor’s ongoing financial and legal predicaments, this decision aims to provide some reprieve. “I have known Rajpal for over 20 years,” he shared. “I told the producers to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him.” The producers have heeded his request, agreeing to pay Yadav more for his role as a villain in the film.

Understanding the Financial Backdrop

The financial troubles that Rajpal Yadav faces are not new. His predicament dates back to 2010, when he took out a loan to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). Unfortunately for Yadav, the film did not perform well at the box office, leading to escalating dues that culminated in the current Rs 9 crores cheque bounce situation. Priyadarshan highlighted this financial strain, revealing, “I knew about his problem. That’s why I kept signing Rajpal for every film.” His continued collaboration with Yadav underscores a commitment to supporting a talented individual during tough times.

Acknowledging Past Mistakes

Priyadarshan has compassionately pointed out that Yadav’s troubles are partly rooted in his lack of formal education. “The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul,” he said, reflecting on the decisions that have led to this situation. This acknowledgment sheds light on the challenges many artists face in the industry, where financial literacy can greatly affect one’s career trajectory.

Laying Out Future Steps

As the legal proceedings continue, Rajpal Yadav’s legal team informed the media that he has already paid approximately Rs 2.5 crores of the disputed amount. Further hearings are on the horizon as he seeks to resolve the situation. It’s a difficult road ahead, but with Priyadarshan arranging a higher fee for Rajpal Yadav amid the cheque bounce case, there is a glimmer of hope for the actor’s financial recovery.

In the ever-evolving world of Bollywood, such gestures of solidarity can make a significant difference. As Priyadarshan prepares to work with Rajpal Yadav once again, it serves as a reminder of the bonds formed in the industry and the collective efforts that can aid artists in times of distress.

