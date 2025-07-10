Raghav Juyal Joins Nani’s Thrilling Project ‘The Paradise’

In an exciting development, Indian actor Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of “The Paradise,” a highly anticipated film directed by Srikanth Odela. Headlined by renowned actor Nani, this upcoming project delves into themes of societal injustice and resilience. The inclusion of Juyal, known for his role in “Kill,” brings an added layer of intrigue to the production, promising a compelling narrative set in the 1980s.

Plot and Setting

“The Paradise” explores the struggles of a marginalized tribe in 1980s Secunderabad, highlighting their fight for recognition and citizenship. Against a backdrop of systemic oppression, the film presents an inspiring story of hope and leadership. As the tribe navigates a prejudiced society, they find strength in an unexpected leader, whose journey is central to the plot.

Raghav Juyal’s Casting

Raghav Juyal, celebrated for his intense performance in “Kill” and the ZEE5 series “Gyaarah Gyaarah,” has been chosen for a pivotal role in “The Paradise.” Director Srikanth Odela shared, “We initially imagined a lean guy with a thick mustache for this ruthless role. But after watching ‘Kill’ and witnessing Raghav’s menacing performance, we were convinced he was the perfect fit. He brought a raw intensity that completely won us over. We’re truly excited about what he brings to this character.”

Production and Release

Following Odela’s success with “Dasara,” which also starred Nani, “The Paradise” is set to be an ambitious project, with a release date on March 26, 2026. The film will be distributed in eight languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. Discussions are underway for a potential collaboration with a Hollywood studio, promising to broaden its international appeal.

Nani’s Vision for the Film

Internationally recognized for his role in the acclaimed “Eega,” Nani has described “The Paradise” as reminiscent of “Mad Max.” He stated, “This is India’s ‘Mad Max,’ and I believe this with utmost sincerity. The tone and nature of ‘The Paradise’ will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice.”

In a creative reveal, Juyal’s casting was announced through a behind-the-scenes video released on his birthday. The video showcased Odela’s process in shaping Juyal’s character and look, highlighting the meticulous attention to detail in the film’s preparation.