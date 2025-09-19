Priyanka Surprises Nick Jonas on Camp Rock 3 at 33

Nick Jonas’ 33rd birthday was a memorable celebration on the set of “Camp Rock 3,” shared with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The milestone was not only a personal moment but also marked an exciting chapter in the beloved franchise. Fans are eagerly anticipating this third installment, where Jonas returns to his Disney roots alongside his brothers. Nick and Priyanka’s presence on set adds an extra layer of excitement to the production, blending personal milestones with professional triumphs.

### A Joyful Birthday on Set

Nick Jonas spent his 33rd birthday immersed in the familiar world of “Camp Rock,” this time accompanied by his wife, Priyanka Chopra. It marks his third birthday celebrated while filming the series, sharing, “Somehow my third time celebrating my birthday on the set of Camp Rock?” via Instagram. This year felt particularly special as he expressed his joy surrounded by loved ones and colleagues.

### A Family Affair with the Jonas Brothers

The film reunites the Jonas Brothers, including Joe and Kevin, with their iconic roles in the fictional band Connect 3. Sharing this experience on set with Nick was their joint return to the Disney Channel stage, fostering a sense of nostalgia mixed with anticipation for what’s to come in “Camp Rock 3.” The presence of family enriched the celebratory atmosphere, making the occasion even more memorable.

### Priyanka Chopra’s Special Role

Nick’s birthday celebrations were made even more heartwarming by his wife, Priyanka Chopra. She played a significant role in making the day extraordinary, as evidenced by Nick’s touching Instagram tribute, where he wrote to Priyanka, “My [heart emoji].” Her support, both personally and professionally, underscores the couple’s strong bond and enhances their shared journey on this project.

### The Future of “Camp Rock 3”

The announcement of “Camp Rock 3” brought excitement to long-time fans. Although Demi Lovato will not reprise her role as Mitchie Torres, she remains actively involved as an executive producer. This new chapter promises to capture the essence of the original films while offering fresh developments, eagerly anticipated by audiences worldwide.

Nick Jonas’ 33rd birthday on the “Camp Rock 3” set was a unique blend of personal celebration and professional milestones, made even more special with Priyanka Chopra by his side. The film promises to bring back cherished memories, while spotlighting new stories, leaving fans and the cast excited for what lies ahead.