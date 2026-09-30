Princess Diana's "Revenge Dress" Makes Its Auction Debut

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Nearly 30 years after its last sale, Princess Diana’s iconic black “revenge dress” is set to be auctioned once again. This renowned Christina Stambolian gown, which captured the world’s attention for its audacious design and dramatic context, is estimated to fetch between $150,000 and $300,000 when it is offered by Sotheby’s in New York on December 9. In the realm of recent fashion headlines, actress Taraji P. Henson dazzled in a eye-catching zebra-effect Rick Owens dress during an event in Los Angeles.

Why Princess Diana’s Dress Became So Famous

The significance of Princess Diana’s dress cannot be overstated. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Diana wore the stunning silk dress to a fundraising dinner at London’s Serpentine Gallery in June 1994, a night that was marked by Prince Charles’s public confession of infidelity during a televised interview. It was a pivotal moment, and Diana deliberately chose to wear a dress that would ensure she garnered attention.

Originally slated to don a more conservative Valentino design, Diana opted for the Stambolian dress instead, which had remained unworn in her closet for three years due to her initial belief that the design was “too daring.” Fashion stylist Anna Harvey revealed that on that memorable evening, Diana wanted to appear “a million dollars,” and her choice of outfit certainly achieved that goal.

The black dress, featuring an asymmetrical hemline and a dramatic train, was paired with black heels, striking red nail polish, and an elegant clutch. Diana further elevated the ensemble with a remarkable choker that incorporated an antique diamond and sapphire brooch gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, as a wedding present.

A Dress Has Been Hidden for Decades

Famed as the “revenge dress,” the gown has become synonymous with empowerment and self-confidence, particularly following the end of challenging relationships. Despite its lasting significance, the public has seldom glimpsed this iconic piece since the late 1990s.

In June 1997, Diana sold the dress herself in a charity auction, part of a collection of 79 dresses that raised funds for cancer and AIDS charities. Following this sale, the dress made limited public appearances at fundraising events in Scotland before disappearing into a private collection for almost three decades.

Why Princess Diana’s “Revenge Dress” Could Fetch $300,000

The forthcoming auction represents the first chance for collectors to acquire the gown since it was sold by Diana herself. Sotheby’s estimates the dress will attract bids between $150,000 and $300,000 during their Luxury Week event in New York.

Prior to the auction, the dress will embark on a tour, beginning with an exhibition in London on September 18, followed by stops in Hong Kong and Geneva before arriving in New York. Notably, part of the proceeds will benefit NHS Lothian Charity on behalf of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

For fashion collectors, the allure of this gown is clear: it holds a direct connection to one of Princess Diana’s most memorable public appearances, blending royal and fashion history with profound cultural significance.