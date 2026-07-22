Prince William Stunned as Ex Bryony Daniels Marries Into Family

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, dated several people before marrying Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in 2011. One woman from his St. Andrews circle — Bryony Daniels, who was long rumored to have been a college “decoy” girlfriend — has now married into the Egerton family, an aristocratic family with ties to the royal household.

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Who Is Bryony Daniels, and Who Did She Marry?

Bryony Daniels, 43, has wed into the Egerton family, a branch of the British aristocracy that has connections to the royal family. Daniels announced her marriage on Instagram, sharing that she had married Adair Williams, the nephew of the Duke of Sutherland, 42, earlier this week in a ceremony held in the Scottish Highlands. She captioned her post: “One glorious week of being yours, and you mine. Suitably blessed by the ever present Highland summertime rain. Down Strath and up Monuments by hoof, foot, tank all in one day – Get away vehicle = the most handsome of landrovers 🤍💍🌧️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✨ #myheartisinthehighlands #thehuntress #Mrs #love #someofthebesthorsepowerinthebusiness.”

The couple married in the Highlands; Daniels wore a distinctive gold gown with a white ruffled collar. The pair became engaged in November 2025 — Daniels shared the news on Instagram as well (link to engagement post) and wrote in that post, in part, “My heart’s in the Highlands, wherever you will go. 🤍🤍🤍 @a_g_w_w.”

Daniels’ professional background is varied. After earning her degree from the University of St. Andrews, she worked in producing, fashion styling, and advertising. As of 2026, she is a partner for Strathvaich Farms LLC and serves as an events manager for LIQUID OPM, a London-based entertainment and party company. (She and Adair were married on the Strathvaich farms.)