On a heartfelt note, Brooklyn Decker recently took to social media to celebrate her daughter Stevie’s 9th birthday, sharing a touching tribute that highlights the joy and uniqueness of her daughter. The Grace & Frankie alum expressed her excitement and love for Stevie, who she shares with her husband, former tennis star Andy Roddick.

Stevie’s Special Day

Marking the occasion with a warm Instagram post on November 27, Decker wrote, “Stevie is 9!! 9 whole years.” In her message, she elaborated on Stevie’s vibrant personality, describing how “she never walks, she leaps and skips.” Decker also shared that Stevie has a remarkable connection with animals, communicates in an almost “otherworldly” fashion, and enjoys a variety of activities, including softball, performing arts, painting, drawing, and writing. “She loves concerts, the Hornets, her buddies, and most of all, her brother,” Decker added, highlighting Stevie’s deep bonds with those around her.

Reflections on Motherhood

Decker’s tribute went beyond mere celebration; it reflected her awareness of the fleeting nature of childhood. “I fully recognize we are living the good ol’ days,” she noted. Despite sometimes wishing to halt time, she expressed her unwavering love for Stevie, stating, “I love her more and more every year and I can’t wait to see what a wild human she grows into.”

A Special Family Moment